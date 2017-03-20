Police: Man threatened gas station customers with chainsaw

COLUMBUS, Ind (WISH) — A Columbus man has been arrested after being accused of threatening people in a gas station parking lot with a chainsaw.

32-year-old Ian Walker of Columbus was arrested for intimidation with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct on Friday evening.

The Columbus Police Department said Walker was threatening people at the Circle K in the 1600 block of Central Avenue just before 9 p.m. Witnesses told police he started the chainsaw and began walking toward an employee at the gas station while revving the chainsaw’s engine.

He was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

