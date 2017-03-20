Products to freshen up your beauty bag for spring

Spring is here, so keep up with the latest beauty trends!
fASHionatelyMe.com’s Ashley Wottring highlights the top products to embrace the new season:
TwinMedix PRO:ESSENTIALS X
Contains Dead Sea Salt for Exfoliating
Moisturizes extremely dry skin
Reduces appearance of wrinkles
Apply thin layer to dry skin and gently massage in circular motions for a minute. Remove with washcloth and pat dry.
Size is 2 oz(59mL)
Can purchase for $40 online at www.twinmedix.com
Embryolisse Eau de Beaute Rosamelis
Alcohol-free toner
Tones and revives
Moisturizes
Soothes sensitive skin
Includes natural ingredients, such as rose, orange blossom, and hammamelis flower waters
Size is 5.6oz
Can purchase for $35 online at www.embryolisseusa.com
For more, go to www.fASHionatelyme.com.