Products to freshen up your beauty bag for spring

Spring is here, so keep up with the latest beauty trends!

fASHionatelyMe.com’s Ashley Wottring highlights the top products to embrace the new season:

TwinMedix PRO:ESSENTIALS X

Contains Dead Sea Salt for Exfoliating

Moisturizes extremely dry skin

Reduces appearance of wrinkles

Apply thin layer to dry skin and gently massage in circular motions for a minute. Remove with washcloth and pat dry.

Size is 2 oz(59mL)

Can purchase for $40 online at www.twinmedix.com

Embryolisse Eau de Beaute Rosamelis

Alcohol-free toner

Tones and revives

Moisturizes

Soothes sensitive skin

Includes natural ingredients, such as rose, orange blossom, and hammamelis flower waters

Size is 5.6oz

Can purchase for $35 online at www.embryolisseusa.com

www.SheIsBoutique.org

For more, go to www.fASHionatelyme.com.

