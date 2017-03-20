Skimmer found, three men arrested for using fake credit cards to buy cigarettes

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested three men after finding fraudulent credit cards and a skimming device inside of their vehicle.

The Columbus Police Department arrested Greggory Arzu, Gregory Meade and Hamou Soumare, all of Brooklyn, New York, last weekend.

Investigators responded to the Village Pantry in the 3100 block of Washington Street just before midnight Saturday after a report of men trying to purchase multiple cartons of cigarettes.

Officers arrived and noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the suspect’s vehicle. Two of them falsely identified themselves to officers.

Officers found several fake credit cards and a skimming device inside of their vehicle. Marijuana and several cartons of cigarettes were found in the vehicle.

Arzu faces felony charges of possession of a credit card skimming device and fraud. Meade faces felony charges of possession of a credit card skimming device and fraud and a misdemeanor charge of false informing. Soumare faces felony charges of possession of a credit card skimming device and fraud and misdemeanor charges of false informing and possession of marijuana.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...