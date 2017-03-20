The Indy Style Monday Mailbag has momma in mind

In today’s Monday Mailbag, we have great products for the mom’s out there!

The Baby Booster

Getting the right nutrition while you are literally working to feed a baby 24/7 is hard! The Baby Booster is an amazing option for moms looking for that vital protein ( it is packed with 20 grams of non GMO protein and all of the essentials vitamins) needed for keeping up with babies needs. The Baby Booster is available in four delicious flavors: Kona Mocha, Tahitian Vanilla, Pina Colada, and Superfruit Punch. Each of these special shakes all contain DHA, which is a great way for your infant to receive extra nutrients! Unlike many other products for pregnant women and their baby, Baby Booster eliminates soy, preservatives, artificial sweeteners and gluten from their ingredients, ensuring you feel healthy, comfortable, excited and happy in every facet of your pregnancy and life! We love this product for late night nursing sessions to keep you going!

https://thebabybooster.com/

Boppy Bloom

Introducing the new Boppy Bloom™ Skincare Collection! Boppy Bloom™ Stretch Mark Cream is your new BFF for fighting stretch marks. The triple moisture blend of coconut oil, shea butter and vitamin E combine to smooth and hydrate skin for stretch mark protection. Our Stretch Mark Cream is hypoallergenic, paraben free and phthalate free so it is safe and effective both during and after pregnancy. With a light and crisp White Citrus Shea scent, the non-greasy formula absorbs quickly to deliver powerful hydration. Gently apply cream to your belly, hips and legs morning and night from the start of pregnancy and enjoy using it even after baby comes! For intense stretch mark protection, layer over Boppy Bloom™ Renewing Body Oil.

Stretch Mark Protection

Triple moisture blend: Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Vitamin E

Non-Greasy and Hypoallergenic

Paraben Free and Phthalate Free

White Citrus Shea scent

http://www.boppy.com

Boppy Nursing Pillow

EVERY nursing mama needs one of these. This snug pillow will completely enhance the breastfeeding experience for you and your bundle of joy. One of Boppy’s bestsellers, this iconic Boppy Nursing Pillow has helped millions of moms and infants create a positive breastfeeding/bottle feeding experience. This versatile pillow lifts baby to a more ergonomic position granting mom relief to arms and back. As baby grows the pillow can also transition to a propping, tummy time and sitting pillow. Choose from a colorful array of machine washable slipcovers to personalize your Boppy Pillow for full comfort and style.

http://www.boppy.com

Beachmate will make your spring break and summer vacations a lot easier! You will no longer be dragging tons of stuff through the sand at the beach with children in tow. This brand new innovative system organizes everything you need for your beach trip. The Beachmate holds food, toys, supplies and more in a convenient and stylish carry-all. Beachmate is made up of two sturdy shovels that won’t break, five buckets for building sandcastles, a soft cooler for food and drinks all wrapped in a canvas tote with pockets to protect valuables from getting sandy. The Beachmate also has velcro straps for attaching an umbrella, beach chair or Beachmate towels so you stay hands-free. Add a family name to your Beachmate – embroidery and monogram options available. $98.50 at: https://mybeachmate.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...