LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) – A Lebanon man has died from injuries sustained during an assault of at his residence.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, James Buchanan, Sr. died Saturday after the Monday assault.

As a result of the assault, James Buchanan Jr. has been taken into custody and is in the Boone County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Buchanan Jr. faces preliminary charges for aggravated battery and strangulation.

