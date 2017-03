INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hundreds of volunteers came together at the Statehouse Monday to raise awareness about their work with children.

The volunteers were from Court Appointed Special Advocates Organization (CASA).

CASA officials say each year thousands of volunteers advocate on behalf of abused or neglected children with families involved in the child welfare system.

They say the purpose of Monday’s event was to encourage more people to volunteer.

