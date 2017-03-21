1 injured in Bartholomew Co. crash

BARTHOLOMEW, Ind. (WISH) – One man was injured in a Bartholomew County crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, authorities responded to calls of a possibly submerged vehicle in the 5800 block of East 450 North just 10 a.m.

After arriving on scene, the reported vehicle was located along the side of the river, next to a bridge.

The driver, 21-year-old Tony Whittington, was trapped inside the inverted vehicle. Whittington was eventually extricated from the vehicle and then life-lined to Indianapolis with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said an early investigation indicates that Whittington was possibly trapped inside the vehicle for four hours.

The incident remains under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...