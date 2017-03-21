Body found near Howard County field identified

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities have identified the body found near a field in Howard County.

The body has been identified as that of 31-year-old Chad Broo.

Just before 7;30 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, Howard County Sheriff’s deputies and medical personnel responded to the area of 12000 East on County Road 400 South for reports of an unconscious and unresponsive male.

After arriving on scene, the subject was located and was later pronounced dead.

On March 14, family members filed a missing persons report after reporting not hearing from Broo for a number of days.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. However, authorities do not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Department at 765-456-2031.

