Columbus woman airlifted to Indy after serious crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A Columbus woman was airlifted to Indianapolis after injured in a crash on Monday.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to County Road 650 East south of 25th Street after reports of a crash with injury.

Officers say the driver, Mary Swinney, drove of the roadway on County Road 650 East on the east side of the road, hit two mailboxes and then hit a tree.

A seatbelt was not in use at the time of the crash, which caused Swinney to being thrown into the passenger’s seat.

Swinney was airlifted to Indianapolis by Lifeline.

