Court docs: Indianapolis woman hid baby’s body in home for days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman faces charges after authorities say she and family members hid her baby’s remains in a shoe box and freezer for a week.

Fayzah Al-Khatib is charged with obstruction of justice, a felony, and failure to report a dead body, a misdemeanor.

Court documents state she and two family members brought the baby’s body to Little & Son’s Funeral Home on East Stop 11 Road on Feb. 4 to arrange for burial. Al-Khatib arrived with a “green, frozen, deceased baby girl wrapped in a white trash bag, wrapped in a blanket and placed inside of a soft sided cooler,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Al-Khatib, who is not married, told Indianapolis police detectives that she had given birth in her east side home on Jan. 31 and hid the baby over fears her family would be upset for “religious reasons,” the court documents state. Family members told police they were not aware she had been pregnant.

She said the baby was not crying or breathing after birth, according to documents. After deciding the baby girl was dead, Al-Khatib placed her body in a shoe box for a day and a half before her mother found the remains and put them in a garage freezer, the documents state.

Documents say an analysis of Al-Khatib’s iPhone found she made internet searches for “Bbay not crying after birth,” “frozen dead body” and “what does an autopsy reveal.” She admitted taking Vicodin and Soboxone during the pregnancy, but said she was not abusing the drugs, according to the affidavit.

An autopsy of the baby, identified as Mialiah Dorsey, determined she was 36 to 37 weeks old and weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces. A doctor performing the autopsy reported it could not be determined if Dorsey was stillborn or not due to advanced stages of decomposition.

John Dorsey, the baby’s father, told police on Feb. 6 that he knew Al-Khatib was pregnant but that he was not aware she had given birth.

Al-Khatib, who is the only person charged in the case, is scheduled to be in court for a pretrial conference on May 1.

