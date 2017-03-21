Ex-Irish safety Redfield avoids jail time with plea deal

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — Former Notre Dame safety Max Redfield will serve 363 days on probation after pleading guilty to misdemeanor counts of carrying a handgun without a license and marijuana possession.

The South Bend Tribune reports Superior Court Judge Wayne Steele handed down the sentence Tuesday after Redfield entered the guilty pleas last month.

Coach Brian Kelly Redfield dismissed Redfield from the team after he and four other players were arrested after an Aug. 19 traffic stop.

Linebacker Te’Von Coney, receiver Kevin Stepherson, defensive back Ashton White and running back Dexter Williams each was charged with one count of marijuana possession. White and Williams are set to avoid jail under a conditional discharge program. Stepherson pleaded guilty this month and is set for sentencing in April. Coney’s case remains unresolved.

