Former Attica student charged after threats to school, students

ATTICA, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old former Attica Jr.-Sr. High School student is now charged, after admitting to police he posted threats on social media concerning the school and certain students inside.

Nicholas Jordan has been charged Monday with intimidation and harassment. He was arrested Wednesday after he sent out Snapchat messages targeting both the school and specific students.

One specific threat posted said, “If I smile while I shoot up the school, maybe I can plead insanity.”

According to Jordan, he sent out the photo as a joke. In court documents, he referred to the post as his version of “dark humor.”

WLFI was told a teacher happened to see the Snap and alerted the principal immediately. Police said the teen was not armed with any weapons at the time he made the threat, but during the interview process investigators determined Jordan did have access to firearms at home.

Court documents say Jordan told police he has posted similar threats to the school about three times a week for a month. Investigators also spoke with students at the school who said he may have been joking, “but you never know.”

Jordan has since been expelled from Attica Jr.-Sr. High School.

