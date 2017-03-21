Former Tippecanoe Co. bus driver sentenced for sexual misconduct with a minor

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A former Tippecanoe School Corporation bus driver was sentenced to four years after she plead guilty to sexual misconduct with a minor.

48-year-old Tracy Konsdorf will serve one year in the Department of Corrections, another year in community corrections and two years on probation.

Konsdorf was arrested in March 2016 after surveillance video was released to authorities by TSC officials.

Court documents say the 14-year-old victim covered the camera, but the audio revealed kissing sounds and what prosecutors call language of a sexual nature.

Detectives say the student admitted to having several encounters with Konsdorf, including text messages expressing a desire for a romantic relationship.

On Monday, Konsdorf had six people testify on her behalf asking the judge not to send her to prison. She faced one to six years.

