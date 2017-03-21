Indiana man held after fatal attack on his father, 80

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man faces strangulation and battery charges after police say he attacked his 80-year-old father, who died days later.

Forty-eight-year-old James Buchanan Jr. was arrested March 13 after police found his father unresponsive on the floor of his Lebanon home suffering from apparent trauma. Police said Buchanan was pacing nearby.

James Buchanan Sr. died Saturday at an Indianapolis hospital.

His son faces strangulation and aggravated battery charges and is being held at the Boone County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer tells the Lebanon Reporter he doesn’t intend to file any additional charges in the case until Buchanan’s family has time to grieve.

Mark Inman is Buchanan’s court-appointed attorney. He declined comment Tuesday, saying he had just received his client’s case.

