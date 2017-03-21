INDOT asking for public input on future construction projects

(WISH) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is asking for the public’s opinion on future construction projects.

INDOT will post its construction project planned from July 2017 through June 2021. It’s a four-year plan known as the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. The information will also include the funds for highways, transit, bicycles and pedestrians.

The public is able to give their input through an online forum or through open houses.

The open houses will be: from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST at the following locations:

Tuesday, March 28, 2017: INDOT Seymour District, 185 Agrico Lane, Seymour, IN 47274

Wednesday, March 29, 2017: INDOT Sub-District Office, 3650 S. U.S. 41, Vincennes, IN 47591

Thursday, March 30, 2017: Crawfordsville Public Library, 205 S. Washington St., Crawfordsville, IN 47933

Tuesday, April 11, 2017: INDOT District Office, 315 E. Boyd Blvd., LaPorte, IN 46350

Wednesday, April 12, 2017: INDOT District Office, 5333 Hatfield Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Thursday, April 13, 2017: INDOT Traffic Management Center, 8620 E. 21st St., Indianapolis, IN 46219

