INDOT narrows down I-69 project from Martinsville to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — INDOT narrowed down the I-69 project from Indianapolis to Martinsville to two options. The plans could force nearly 700 businesses and homes to relocate.

INDOT came up with the plan after an extensive 10-year study. The two plans are a combination of several other preliminary plans.

Steve Overbey stays busy creating custom-built signs for Greenfield Signs and Lighting.

“All the bars on South Meridian Street; Tiki Bobs, and Sub Terra, and Ike and Jones are all mine over the years,” he said.

The company stays so busy, they had hoped to expand,” When we went to get permits to build a big warehouse out back, that’s when we realized it was coming right through here,” said Overbey.

According to Overbey, they were denied building permits last summer due to the I-69 expansion project. INDOT says up to 96 businesses will be relocated. Many have expressed their disapproval, however, Greenfield Signs welcomes the change.

“When we’d have jobs near Evansville, it’d take hours to get there,” said Overbey. He continued, “Now we can get there cause we still do jobs that way, in Evansville, and over the river in Kentucky. We can get there a whole lot quicker.”

The expansion is expected to impact many more homes, however. According to INDOT, up to 600 homes could be relocated if an interchange at Southport and 37 goes through Aspen Lakes apartments. If not, around 300 homes would be forced to relocate.

Back at Greenfield Signs, whenever they get the green light, they’re ready to hit the road.

“Whenever INDOT says hey, here we come, then it’s time to pack up and get out of the way,” said Overbey.

INDOT will hold two public meetings, Thursday April 6 from 5:30-8:30pm at Perry Meridian High School and Monday April 10 from 5:30-8:30pm at Martinsville High School. Public input will contribute to the final draft, INDOT says, which will be come out in early 2018.

