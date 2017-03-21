Indy leaders holding event to help homeless get off the streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis city leaders are calling Tuesday, March 21 Resource Day.The goal is to make it easier for homeless people to get off the streets.

Tuesday, the mayor’s office, the police department, and the health department will offer services to help people get important documents like ID’s and birth certificates.

People in need will also have access to healthcare, education opportunities and counseling.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Reuben Engagement Center on Market Street near College Avenue.

