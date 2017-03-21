Man sought after son brings cocaine to Anderson elementary school

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say cocaine was found in the pockets of an Anderson elementary student who told them he wore his father’s jeans to school.

The Herald-Bulletin reports the father of the student at Erskine Elementary School in Anderson is wanted on charges of dealing cocaine and neglect after the March 9 discovery.

Authorities say a teacher was approached by another student telling her there was a classmate with powder in a bag and the teacher was shown two bags containing a white powdery substance. The student told the teacher his father sold the white substance and kept it in the closet.

Investigators say it tested positive for cocaine. They obtained a search warrant and say they found cocaine, digital scales and plastic bags at a property owned by the 49-year-old father.

