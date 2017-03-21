Multi-million dollar gift to help U of Indy launch school of engineering

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A $5 million gift given to honor the late Robert B. Annis will help in launching the school of engineering at the University of Indianapolis.

The school will be named the R.B. Annis School of Engineering and will help in advancing the school’s strategy to address Indiana’s increasing demand for engineers.

Leaders from the school said the school will now offer specialized areas of study in computer science, industrial and systems engineering, software engineering and mechanical engineering.

The school is set to launch in the fall of 2017.

