Necklaces helping kids who have autism and other sensory

The Children’s Therapy Connection is partnering with Two Brothers and Olivia for a great cause!

Jason Berty, PT, President and co-owner of CTC shares how these one-of-a-kind necklaces are great for kids with autism.

April is an Autism Awareness Month, effort to promote awareness, inclusion and acceptance for those impacted with autism. Children with autism may experience some form of sensory sensitivity (touch, sight, sound) and may be prone to fidgeting and chewing on paper, clothes, or other objects.

Sensory processing disorder – SPD- is a condition often linked to autism, ADHD, and other special needs. Children with autism might chew because they like the sensation they get from the behavior. And some children with autism/adhd/ need their bodies to be in motion to focus. Many parents of children with sensory issues are concerned about the constant chewing because it tears up clothing and other objects, and chewing certain objects can cause tooth or health problems. One of the first things to do is to give your child something else to chew on that will provide the oral stimulation they need. A chewable silicone necklace, made from 100% food grade silicone, that is safe, age appropriate, discreet and doesn’t look “clinical” give the kids something else to chew on and satisfies their oral sensation need. Though they come in many shapes and colors, these particular chewy necklaces look like the real cookie and are washable with soap and water, easy to carry and are fun to wear. No one on the playground will ever know that your fashionable cookie necklace is actually your calming, sensory relief therapy.

​​Older kids love sensory chewable necklaces because they too like to make a fashion statement but more importantly, the sensory necklaces give children an alternative to the unsightly habit of nail/clothes/hair/thumb chewing. Biting on the chewable necklace relieves the child’s stress and anxiety, much like biting their nails/clothes/hair/thumb does. And although nail/clothes/hair/thumb biting itself is not considered unhealthy, parents often discourage it because it is unsightly (and wrecks the clothes). Our line of sensory jewelry offer the opportunity for a child to bite into something familiar and away from their clothes/hair/nails/thumb. It’s also recommended and approved by a pediatrician, dentist, psychologist and school teachers. A child’s therapist said chewy necklaces are “valuable tool for children with sensory needs, who are ‘active learners’ and whose attention actually increases when their body is in motion”.

All materials have been tested for safety and quality in the North American and European market and conform to the CPSIA toy testing regulation. ​

For more info, visit the following sites:

www.TwoBrothersandOlivia.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/twobrothersandolivia/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/twobrothersandolivia/

www.childrenstherapyconnection.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...