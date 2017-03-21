New alleys to improve parking, water quality in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Carmel is set to begin construction of environmentally friendly previous alleys behind certain properties in the Arts & Design District to improve area parking and storm water management.

The project calls for the construction that will improve the water quality in and around residential properties.

The construction will allow both existing and new residents better access to their properties than they currently have with improved parking.

Early designs are currently underway with construction set to begin in summer.

