HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A compromised was proposed Tuesday in the debate in turning railroad tracks to a jogging trail.

In the first of two public meetings, officials from the Indiana Transportation Museum presented a concept to combine a jogging trail alongside the Fair Train that had given riders access to the fair and Polar Express.

The Hoosier Heritage Port Authority declared the train unsafe last year.

The second public meeting will be held this Thursday at 6 p.m.

