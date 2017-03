PERU, Ind. (WISH) – A Marsh in Peru is set to close next month.

According to a Marsh representative, the Marsh supermarket located in the 300 block of South Broadway in Peru will close its doors on April 8.

The representative said the closure is due to the store’s poor performance.

A Marsh in Indy’s Nora Plaza is also set to close on April 8, also due to poor performance.

Similarly, a Marsh on the city’s west side shut its doors, again, due to that location’s weak performance.

