BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A plane skidded off the runway at the Executive Airport.

According to the Boone County Dispatch, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Dispatch said the plane broke landing gear, which caused it to skid off the runway.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

