Police: Florida teen murdered mother with baseball bat, knife

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a Florida teenager used a baseball bat and knife to murder his mother.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Joshua Carmona, 18, for the murder of his mother Tahirih D’Angelo, 39.

D’Angelo’s body was found Monday at Carmona’s home located in the 6900 block of Hawthorne Trace in Riverview, Florida. Monday was D’Angelo’s birthday.

Carmona was charged with first degree murder and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office plans to release more details about the crime Tuesday morning.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...