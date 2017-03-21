Police: Man hides in back seat, attacks woman

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — A 34-year-old Warsaw man was arrested Monday night after police said he hid in the back seat of a woman’s vehicle and attacked her when she got inside.

Police were called around 10:20 p.m. Monday to CVS Pharmacy in downtown Warsaw after a woman ran into the store and said she’d been attacked in her car.

According to a Warsaw Police report, the 19-year-old woman said she arrived at the CVS around 10 p.m. and went inside the store to shop. While the woman was inside, the store manager and an employee spotted a man in the parking lot trying to get a ride. Police said the employees asked the man to leave, and he walked away upset.

Minutes later, the manager heard a scream, and the woman ran into the store and said she’d been attacked in her car, the report said.

Investigators said after the woman got into her car and started it, she saw a man in her back seat. The woman told police the man then grabbed her, according to the report. The woman fought to get away and ultimately bit the man on the hand until she was able to break free and get out of the car, the report said.

The victim then ran into the store while the suspect ran off.

Warsaw Police found the man – later identified as 34-year-old Daniel V. Davis – about a block away. He reportedly had an injury to his hand, and admitted to police he wanted to take the victim’s money and car, the report said. Police said Davis was intoxicated and armed with a screwdriver, the report said.

Davis faces a preliminary charge of robbery with a deadly weapon or bodily injury. He also had a felony warrant for a probation violation. He is being held at the Kosciusko County Jail with no bond.

