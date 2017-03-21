Return of the Mac: Bloomington hosts first mac & cheese festival

20 Bloomington restaurants will be competing for the best mac & cheese in town!

King Dough’s Adam Sweet impressed us with his version of mac & cheese, which features Cheetos crumbles sprinkled on top!

Chefs’ Night Off Indy’s RJ Wall highlights the festival, which will benefit the City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control.

Also, keep a watch out because King Dough will be opening their 2nd location in Indianapolis in the near future!

For more on April 2nd’s festivities, go to www.returnofthemacindy.com or @returnofthemacindy on social media.

Follow King Dough at kingdough.com , instagram.com/kingdoughpizza , or facebook.com/kingdoughpizza.

