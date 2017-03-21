Spruce up your décor for spring with locally made accessories

Our interview set got a great makeover today, just in time for spring!
Eclective co-owners Sarah Hendrix & Melinda Hess brought so much color and new trends to the new look.
Eclective opened on January 1 of this year and features of 70 local artisans and curators. In store offerings range from giftables and home decor to bath and body products to specialty gifts for kids and geeks plus jewelry and clothes. Eclective also offers classes and workshops!
Eclective Spring Spruce Up Tips:
- Add splashes of color
- Bring the outdoors in
- Add a little whimsy
- Don’t be afraid of patterns
Upcoming events:
- Speculative Art and Fiction Night, March 24th 6pm-9pm
- Paws & Shop, March 25th 12-5pm
Eclective is located at 2915 S. Meridian St. and is open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on weekends.
Go to www.ShopEclective.com for more details, and follow the store on social media for the very latest:
Facebook.com/shopecletive
twitter.com/shopecletive
instagram.com/shopecletive