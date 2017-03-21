Spruce up your décor for spring with locally made accessories

Our interview set got a great makeover today, just in time for spring!

Eclective co-owners Sarah Hendrix & Melinda Hess brought so much color and new trends to the new look.

Eclective opened on January 1 of this year and features of 70 local artisans and curators. In store offerings range from giftables and home decor to bath and body products to specialty gifts for kids and geeks plus jewelry and clothes. Eclective also offers classes and workshops!

Eclective Spring Spruce Up Tips:

Add splashes of color

Bring the outdoors in

Add a little whimsy

Don’t be afraid of patterns

Upcoming events:

Speculative Art and Fiction Night, March 24th 6pm-9pm

Paws & Shop, March 25th 12-5pm

Eclective is located at 2915 S. Meridian St. and is open Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on weekends.

Go to www.ShopEclective.com for more details, and follow the store on social media for the very latest:

Facebook.com/shopecletive

twitter.com/shopecletive

instagram.com/shopecletive

