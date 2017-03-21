Statehouse rally to promote healthy food choices, funding initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Food deserts — places where healthy food is not easily available — affect many Hoosiers across the state. There are more than 500 neighborhoods in Indiana listed as a food desert, according to the Indiana Healthy Food Access Coalition.

At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Indiana Healthy Food Access Coalition will rally at the Indiana Statehouse to advocate for Healthy Food Financing Initiatives (HFFI) and also promote healthy, affordable food for everyone in the state.

The coalition says Indianapolis is the worst city in the state for access to healthy food options.

Food deserts are most common in low income neighborhoods.

Double 8 Foods closed Indianapolis grocery stores back in 2015, and that only made the food desert situation worse. The closures prompted a bill to be written to help combat the problem.

The Office of Public Health and Safety launched a campaign in February to help with the issue in Indianapolis. Th Indy Healthy Food Access Challenge campaign will allow experts to come together and brainstorm solutions for local problems. The challenge will continue until May.

