The hottest new products for your home

Sissy Biggers, National TV Lifestyle Reporter and Consumer Advocate was invited to attend The International Home + Housewares Show, which features more than 2,200 exhibitors from six continents and more than 62,000 attendees from more than 125 countries!

The Housewares Show is the premier showcase for innovative, on-trend consumer products that will soon be seen on store shelves, and manyof the products you have in your home today were introduced at the International Home + Housewares Show!

Hamilton Beach® Professional Sous Vide and 6QT Slow Cooker

Description: Sous Vide is so popular that participating Starbucks stores began adding Sous Vide Egg Bites to their menu in January.

Price: 129.99

Website: http://www.hamiltonbeach.com

Zyliss® Control 16-Piece Knife Block Set with Steak Knives

Description: Why not use the same knife for everything? There are many reasons! Ever wonder what yuck builds up in your knife block? Sissy will answer those questions.

Price: 179.99

Website: http://www.zyliss.com

Hurricane™ COMPACT Juicing Blender

Description: Great visuals watching your choice of whole fruits and vegetables into juices and smoothies with “To Go” cup convenience.

Price: 99.99

Website: http://www.cuisinart.com

ZeroWater® 12-Cup Ready-Pour™ pitcher

Description: Erin Brockovich would not be surprised that a recent ZeroWater survey, conducted online by Harris Poll, found that three-quarters of Americans (75%) think most water filters reduce hazardous contaminants down to the acceptable EPA standards for drinking water. They don’t — but this one does.

Price: 37.88

Website: http://www.zerowater.com

Bialetti Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Description: Cold Brew coffee is the rage. Save lots of money by making it at home. This on-trend cold brew maker brews coffee 65-percent less acidic than hot-brewed. Easy to also make coffee ice cubes to help prevent a watered down taste.

Price: 29.99

Website: http://www.bialetti.com

Pyrex® Watercolor Collection™ Blue Lagoon

Description: You’ve never seen anything like this before. It is definitely not the Pyrex of old. Each one-of-a-kind dish incorporates blue bursts similar to releasing a fountain pen in water. Have to see it to believe it. Sold individually or as part of a set.

Price: $7.99-$34.99.

Website: http://www.pyrexware.com/

For more from Sissy, go to her website at www.sissybiggers.com.

