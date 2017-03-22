Carmel’s sirens are all working properly after statewide tornado drill

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Carmel tested all its sirens on Tuesday as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week. The tests showed all sirens are functioning properly.

According to a release, the National Weather Service selected Tuesday, March 21 as the date for two statewide tornado drills. The drills were at 10:15 a.m. and 7:35 p.m.

Carmel’s 10:15 a.m. passed the test. One of the sirens in the Arts & Designs District was already scheduled to be replaced. It was installed Wednesday.

The Carmel Fire Department asks all resident’s to have a plan in case of a weather emergency.

“Have a location designated inside your house, business, or school to take shelter if necessary. It is also important to remember that outdoor warning sirens are for outdoor warning only. Some residents may not hear the siren inside their home or business. For this reason, we encourage you to purchase a NOAA Weather Radio,” Carmel Fire Department said.

