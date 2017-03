DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a death after an inmate died at the Delaware County Jail.

According to police, the coroner’s office is investigating the cause and manner of death for Richard Franks.

There are no further details at this time.

Check back at WISHTV.com and click on this story for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...