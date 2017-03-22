Eli Lilly: Insurers, pharmacy benefit managers received 50 percent off drugs in 2016

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Eli Lilly published a report on Monday about it’s sales in 2016. Jane King at the Nasdaq reports it had a 50 percent off sale on its drugs in the United States last year.

The report states on average, insurers and pharmacy benefit managers received half the price listed of its medicines.

14 percent of it prices were increased, but Eli Lilly only received 2.4 percent of that increase.

“Take what you find here and make it better and better,” Founder of the company, Colonel Eli Lilly said. “And now more than ever before, better science means better lives, not only for people who take Lilly medicines, but also for our shareholders, employees and communities in which we work and live.”

Eli Lilly says payers have gotten very good at negotiating discounts from drugmakers, especially in competitive drug classes.

