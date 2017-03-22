Eli Lilly: Insurers, pharmacy benefit managers received 50 percent off drugs in 2016

This Tuesday, July 17, 2012, photo shows the Eli Lilly corporate headquarters in Indianapolis. Eli Lilly and Co.'s second-quarter net income tumbled 23 percent on an expected drop in sales for its antipsychotic Zyprexa, but the performance topped Wall Street expectations, and the drugmaker raised its 2012 earnings forecast. The Indianapolis company said Wednesday, July 25, 2012, that sales for Zyprexa, its all-time top-selling drug, sank 73 percent to $379.5 million in the quarter. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Eli Lilly published a report on Monday about it’s sales in 2016. Jane King at the Nasdaq reports it had a 50 percent off sale on its drugs in the United States last year.

The report states on average, insurers and pharmacy benefit managers received half the price listed of its medicines.

14 percent of it prices were increased, but Eli Lilly only received 2.4 percent of that increase.

“Take what you find here and make it better and better,” Founder of the company, Colonel Eli Lilly said. “And now more than ever before, better science means better lives, not only for people who take Lilly medicines, but also for our shareholders, employees and communities in which we work and live.”

Eli Lilly says payers have gotten very good at negotiating discounts from drugmakers, especially in competitive drug classes.

