Finalists for Indiana Supreme Court opening announced

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state commission that’s helping to select the next Indiana Supreme Court justice has narrowed the field to 11 finalists.

Judicial Nominating Commission spokeswoman Kathryn Dolan announced on Wednesday the list of finalists from an initial field of 20 to replace retiring Justice Robert D. Rucker.

The commission is required by the state constitution to recruit and select candidates for appointment to the five-member court.

The commission will interview finalists in April before publicity voting on three candidates to recommend to Gov. Eric Holcomb. Holcomb then will have 60 days to make a pick.

For information on the finalists and to read their bios, visit the state court system’s website.

