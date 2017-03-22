House panel considers abortion bill on parental notification

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Debate over the constitutionality of a first-of-its-kind Indiana abortion bill altering the state’s judicial bypass procedure is continuing in the Legislature.

Under current law, someone under age 18 can obtain an abortion with permission from a court without notifying a parent or guardian. Republican Sen. Erin Houchin’s measure would instead mandate parents be served legal notice and provided the chance to object in court.

Bill opponents argue the bill is unconstitutional because it removes the confidentiality component of a bypass, which court rulings have found to be critical.

Others say the bypass is meant to circumvent a parent vetoing their child’s abortion, not to keep them from knowing their child is pursuing one.

A House panel heard testimony Wednesday but held the bill for a vote at a future meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...