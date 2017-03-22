IMPD warns buyers and sellers to be cautious when making a deal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just about every moment of the day, buyers and sellers are jostling to make transactions.
In search for a good deal, the internet has been an ally in the negotiation process. Craigslist, OfferUp and Ebay help in facilitating those deals.
Recently, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has noticed an increase in robberies between buyers and sellers who meet up through the internet.
The department is working on putting together a tip sheet to let the public know how to protect themselves.
24-Hour News 8 has talked to victims in the past who set up deals over the internet. In January, David Baise says he tried to sell a pair of Jordan sneakers through the smartphone app OfferUp, but when he showed up to strike the deal, it turned into a robbery.
In 2013, Sgt. First Class Jim Vester drove to an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis to buy an iPad he spotted on Craigslist. When he arrived, he was shot and killed. Brothers Tryon and Tyshaune Kincade were later arrested and convicted with Vester’s murder.
When meeting up with a stranger to make a purchase or sell, IMPD recommends not going alone, meet in a public place that is well lit and if anything seems suspicious don’t hesitate to back out of the deal.
“It is not the best way to do business, we understand people are still going to be doing it, they just need to be safe about doing it,” said Officer Jim Gillespie.
OfferUp has a page that details how each seller and buyer should approach each potential arrangement:
Look at the profiles of potential sellers.
Review the listing photo and description closely.
Communicate within OfferUp.
Selecting a Location to Meet.
Be considerate.