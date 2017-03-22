IMPD warns buyers and sellers to be cautious when making a deal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just about every moment of the day, buyers and sellers are jostling to make transactions.

In search for a good deal, the internet has been an ally in the negotiation process. Craigslist, OfferUp and Ebay help in facilitating those deals.

Recently, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has noticed an increase in robberies between buyers and sellers who meet up through the internet.

The department is working on putting together a tip sheet to let the public know how to protect themselves.

24-Hour News 8 has talked to victims in the past who set up deals over the internet. In January, David Baise says he tried to sell a pair of Jordan sneakers through the smartphone app OfferUp, but when he showed up to strike the deal, it turned into a robbery.

In 2013, Sgt. First Class Jim Vester drove to an apartment complex on the west side of Indianapolis to buy an iPad he spotted on Craigslist. When he arrived, he was shot and killed. Brothers Tryon and Tyshaune Kincade were later arrested and convicted with Vester’s murder.

When meeting up with a stranger to make a purchase or sell, IMPD recommends not going alone, meet in a public place that is well lit and if anything seems suspicious don’t hesitate to back out of the deal.

“It is not the best way to do business, we understand people are still going to be doing it, they just need to be safe about doing it,” said Officer Jim Gillespie.

OfferUp has a page that details how each seller and buyer should approach each potential arrangement:

Look at the profiles of potential sellers.

Take a look at the user’s profile. Some things you can look for are past ratings, a photo, and TruYou. If you are unsure about something you can always ask, or look for users who already have a strong rating on OfferUp.

Review the listing photo and description closely.

Is the image a photo of the actual item for sale or a catalog photo of the item? Remember, sellers are required to display an actual photo of the item they have for sale. This lets you see the item condition ahead of time. If the photo and description are unclear, ask questions through OfferUp’s messaging system. If the item isn’t allowed under our Posting Rules , report the item so we can investigate.

Communicate within OfferUp.

Communicating outside of OfferUp makes it more difficult for us to protect your information and puts you at greater risk of fraud and other security issues. We strongly encourage you to communicate using our messaging system, and recommend you do not share personal information with other users.

Selecting a Location to Meet.

OfferUp is a marketplace for local buyers and sellers – we recommend meeting in person. Whenever possible, meet at a public location such as a cafe or shopping mall. Take extra caution when meeting for a high-value item, and consider meeting at your local police station. We understand that people occasionally meet at a residence to purchase larger items. If this is necessary, we strongly recommend having a friend or family member with you. If you are purchasing a large item, bring a friend to help lift or load the item into your vehicle.

Be considerate.

Sometimes transactions don’t work out. It can be disappointing if an items turns out to not be what you were looking for or if an item sells before you had a chance to purchase it. It’s still important to remain polite and courteous – chances are you’ll soon find the great deal you’re looking for.

Remember: if you ever find yourself in an emergency or feel that your personal safety is threatened, always contact local police and emergency services first.

