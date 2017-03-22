Lawmakers remove call for prayer at school events from bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana Senate panel has stripped a House bill of a contentious provision calling for a time for prayer at school events such as sports games and assemblies.

That part of Rep. John Bartlett’s bill would have required school districts to adopt a policy allowing for a “limited public forum” for prayer. The Indianapolis Democrat has said the bill would put prayer back in schools and positively impact children.

Lawmakers two weeks ago clashed on the idea, with some questioning how the provision would affect students of a religious minority.

The amended bill now encourages high school classes on world religions and affirms students’ rights to wear religious clothing or jewelry and pray or engage in religious activities during school.

The panel voted 8-2 Wednesday to advance the amended measure.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...