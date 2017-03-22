Man found guilty of murder in death of 9-month-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A man has been found guilty of murder in the death of an infant.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Corey Bullock was convicted of murder in the 2014 death of nine-month-old Aiva McGee.

The infant, died on Oct. 2 of 2014, two days after being discovered in cardiac arrests by medical personnel responding to a 911 call. Authorities also discovered the baby girl to have suffered a number of injuries including fractured ribs and a lacerated liver. It was determined the infant died as the result of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries.

In addition to murder, Bullock was also found guilty of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury for failing to get the child immediate medical attention for her injuries.

Apryl Hammer, the child’s mother, previously pleaded guilty in June 2016 to neglect of a dependent. As part of a plea agreement, in which she assisted in the case against Bullock, she will receive a 30-year sentence, 20 years to be served in the Indiana Department of Correction with the remaining 10 years suspended.

Bullock is scheduled to sentenced on April 10.

