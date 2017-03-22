Man to serve 15 year prison sentence after brandishing gun on school grounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man will be spending 15 years behind bars for unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Indianapolis attorney Josh Minkler announced Wednesday that 48-year-old John Foster would be sentenced for his actions in 2015.

The charge stems from a confrontation Foster had with IMPD in October of 2015 on the city’s south side when officers noticed Foster was driving a stolen vehicle. Foster than fled to the Perry Meridian Middle School parking lot where he brandished a gun.

School was in session during the incident, placing the school on immediate lockdown until it was over.

Foster had three prior felonies already on record: dealing cocaine in 2006, burglary in 1988 and robbery in 1986. All of the crimes occurred in Marion County.

