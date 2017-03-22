Michigan college student receives hundreds of messages after creating a dating resume

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP/WISH) — A Michigan State University student has received hundreds of messages after creating and sharing a dating resume online.

Joey Adams, 21, was inspired to make the resume after asking out a girl who eventually rejected him.

“She asked if I had a ‘dating resume’ that she could look at, and of course I didn’t at the time. Obviously this was her way to avoid just saying ‘no’ and instead playing it off as a joke,” Adams told 24-Hour News 8. “I thought if this ever happened again, I would want to be prepared. So I went home and started making my resume. I put two or three hours into it and then I was ready to go!”

Adams says a few days after he was rejected he shared his dating resume online after a woman posted on the university’s class of 2018 Facebook page saying her roommate needed a date for a formal. The resume included hobbies and what he looks for in a romantic partner.

UNREAL EFFORT BY THIS KID 12/10 RESUME pic.twitter.com/TlzfF0FV9y — Simone Campbell (@simonecampbelll) March 15, 2017

Adams says it started as a joke, but the resume rapidly gained popularity. Less than a week later, Adams has been featured on BuzzFeed and “Good Morning America.” There’s also been a growing push through social media to have Adams on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“I’ve gotten literally hundreds of messages since the post went viral. Texts, tweets, Instagram messages,” he said. “I hope people aren’t offended when I don’t reply. It’s just a lot to handle right now and I’ve had a huge influx of messages lately. I’m surprised I haven’t gotten any handwritten letters yet; that honestly would be the best way to grab my attention.”

The college junior says he has received offers to dinner, formals and weddings.

“It’s been overwhelming even though some of these offers aren’t even in the area,” Adams said.

Even though he has hundreds of girls asking to meet him, he has yet to go on any dates, but he says he does have “a date or two lined up.”

“Being the resume guy on campus has been fun though,” he said. “I haven’t been approached by any strangers, so it’s probably a good thing that my picture with the llama wasn’t any bigger. But right now I’m just having fun with it.”

As for the girl who rejected him, he says she has not reached out to him and he’s not mad that she said no.

“It’s alright to say no to a date,” Adams said. “At the end of the day I put myself out there and tried, and that’s what counts.”

