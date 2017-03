INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The newest members of Indiana’s Basketball Hall of Fame were honored at a banquet Wednesday evening.

Legends of Indiana high school basketball gathered at Primo Banquet Hall to honor the new members.

Mayor Hogsett and even Crispus Attucks legend Oscar Robertson were in attendance.

State championship teams from 25, 50 and even 100 years ago were honored Wednesday evening.

Everyone got to take home a special keepsake program book.

