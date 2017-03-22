Opposition to Iceplex in Greenwood grows among residents

GREENWOOD, Ind (WISH) — The city of Greenwood is hoping a new ice arena will bring thousands of visitors to the area. But, some who live near the proposed site are trying to stop construction before it even begins. They’re doing that through public meetings and taking it one step further with a website.

The website is called Save Freedom Park. On it, they list a slew of concerns; traffic, safety, legal and more.

Seth Garrett contributes to the site. He says he was excited for the iceplex, until he realized the size, it’ll span six acres in Freedom Park. Garrett lives in Brighton Estates, and the park butts up to Garrett’s backyard.

“Our neighborhood doesn’t have a park in it. So, that was a major draw. I’ve been fighting really hard to get a sidewalk there,” he said.

But there’s another fight he’s enlisted in; stopping the ice arena from being built within a stones throw from his home.

“We’ve gone from maybe, just like a community park amenity to kind of like a tourism attraction in a way. It was referenced as being one of the largest of its kind in the nation or at least the region,” he said.

The $20 million iceplex would feature four ice rinks, used in large part to host hockey tournaments. It would also include retail space and a restaurant.

On Save Freedom Park, residents list the top concern as putting a commercial business in a public park that’s located in a residential area. Garrett contributes to the site, “It’s a collective effort by a lot of homeowners. It’s not just Brighton Estates. It’s people providing information as they find it.”

Several other concerns are listed on the site like; alcohol sales, extra light and pollution and traffic.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers says the city is working to address some of those issues. Greenwood hired an engineering firm to do a traffic study. In addition, Worthsville and Stop 18 roads will be expanded.

“We’re already looking at traffic issues in that area and we have for years. it is in the masterplan. But, now, we’re going to do more specifically for that area,” said Myers.

Greenwood City Council will have three more public meetings. The next is scheduled for Monday April 3 at 7:00pm. At that meeting, council is expected to vote on whether that location will become an economic development area.

