PETA offers reward leading to arrest after deer hit, set on fire in Fulton Co.

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest after a deer was hit by a car and set on fire.

According to the animal rights organization, on Feb. 16 a passerby discovered a deer that had been hit by a car and set on fire at the intersection of State Road 25 and County Road 400.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they put the deer out of its misery after it was still smoldering.

“No animal should experience the agony and terror of being run over, set on fire, and left to burn to death slowly,” says PETA Senior Director Stephanie Bell. “PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately.”

The debris left at the scene looks to belong to either a blue or black General Motors model vehicle.

Contact Fulton County Sheriff’s Department Crime Stoppers at 574-223-7867 or Indiana Conservation Officers’ “Turn in a Poacher Line” at 1-800-847-4367 with any information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...