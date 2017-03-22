Plea deal results in no jail time for music instructor accused of child molestation

Related Coverage Zionsville music instructor charged with child molestation

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Zionsville man charged with child molestation in 2015 has been sentenced on lesser charges after a plea deal.

John Olivera, a former guitar instructor in Fishers, was charged with three felony counts of child molesting in 2015.

The child molestation charges were dropped and Olivera pleaded guilty to battery on a person less than 14 years old. He received a two year sentence but it was suspended. Olivera will receive probation.

In August of 2015, a probable cause stated that a 12-year-old girl told investigators that Olivera touched her inappropriately on several occasions.

She had said it happened while she spent the night at his family’s apartment in Zionsville.

According to the probable cause, the 12-year-old girl told investigators in July 2015 that the inappropriate touching began in the summer of 2014 then again between January and March of 2015.

