Ball State police give ‘all-clear’ following threat on campus

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – Ball State University police have issued an all-clear after ordering a shelter in place.
The university alerted students via email and Twitter just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. The alert warned of a possible armed suspect on campus.
According to Ball State, a male suspect was seen wearing all black with a green bandanna. He was sighted carrying a long rifle near Bracken Library and Woodworth Complex.
The university tweeted at 2:29 p.m. that there was no ongoing threat and to resume normal activities.