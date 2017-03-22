Ball State police give ‘all-clear’ following threat on campus

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – Ball State University police have issued an all-clear after ordering a shelter in place.

The university alerted students via email and Twitter just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. The alert warned of a possible armed suspect on campus.

According to Ball State, a male suspect was seen wearing all black with a green bandanna. He was sighted carrying a long rifle near Bracken Library and Woodworth Complex.

The university tweeted at 2:29 p.m. that there was no ongoing threat and to resume normal activities.

Shelter in place. Possible armed suspect on campus. — Ball State Alert (@ballstate_alert) March 22, 2017

A male suspect wearing all black with a green bandanna sighted carrying a long rifle near Bracken and Woodworth. Continue to shelter in plac — Ball State Alert (@ballstate_alert) March 22, 2017

Update: No ongoing threat. University police have issued the all clear. Resume normal activities. — Ball State Alert (@ballstate_alert) March 22, 2017

