Warm, wet Indiana spring could mean early mosquitoes, ticks

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University entomology professor says if Indiana’s mild weather continues the state could see more mosquitoes and ticks this year.

Purdue’s Catherine Hill tells The (Bloomington) Herald-Times that mild winter temperatures combined with a warm and wet early spring could mean early and prolific mosquitoes and ticks. She says that’s barring any dramatic change in the upcoming weather forecast.

National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew White says above average temperatures but below average precipitation is on tap in the state for the next few months. Temperatures are forecast to reach 70 on Friday.

Hill says entomologists think the insects may “appear a week or two earlier than they have in other years.”

Early spring rains establish mosquito breeding grounds and ticks emerge earlier during warm, wet springs.

