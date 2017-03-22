Warm, wet Indiana spring could mean early mosquitoes, ticks

Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this undated file photo provided byt he USDA, an aedes aegypti mosquito is shown on human skin. Health officials in the Dominican Republic said this Tuesday April 29, 1014, that the mosquito-borne chikungunya virus has spread widely since making its first appearance in the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control the chikungunya virus is most often spread to people by Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. These are the same mosquitoes that transmit dengue virus. They bite mostly during the daytime. (AP Photo/USDA, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A Purdue University entomology professor says if Indiana’s mild weather continues the state could see more mosquitoes and ticks this year.

Purdue’s Catherine Hill tells The (Bloomington) Herald-Times that mild winter temperatures combined with a warm and wet early spring could mean early and prolific mosquitoes and ticks. She says that’s barring any dramatic change in the upcoming weather forecast.

National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew White says above average temperatures but below average precipitation is on tap in the state for the next few months. Temperatures are forecast to reach 70 on Friday.

Hill says entomologists think the insects may “appear a week or two earlier than they have in other years.”
Early spring rains establish mosquito breeding grounds and ticks emerge earlier during warm, wet springs.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV