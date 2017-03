INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 16 inch water main break will cause traffic delays into the evening on the city’s southwest side.

The break occurred at 6840 West Washington Street and has caused both westbound lanes of traffic to close from Banner Avenue to Sigsbee Street.

All traffic is being diverted into the eastbound lanes.

There is no word on the expected time of the repairs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...