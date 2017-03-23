2 Fort Wayne restaurants make Yelp’s Top 50

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pair of Fort Wayne restaurants are among Indiana’s most well-reviewed on Yelp.

Banh Mi Barista at 5320 Coldwater Road and Junk Ditch Brewing Company at 1825 W Main St. were both named among the Top 50 places to eat in Indiana based on Yelp data. Junk Ditch was ranked at No. 30 in the state; Banh Mi Barista came in just behind at No. 33.

Thirty-five of the 50 restaurants ranked are in Indianapolis, including nine of the top 10. Vegetarian and Turkish cafe Bosphorus Cafe in Indianapolis was ranked No. 1.

Yelp, which publishes crowd-sourced reviews about local restaurants online, ranked the restaurants based on reviews written by Indiana residents. The businesses on the list are in Yelp’s ‘Food or Restaurant’ category and are eateries where diners can eat a full meal, Yelp said.

The rankings were determined by an algorithm that considered review trends over the last year and overall restaurant ratings in Indiana.

Banh Mi Barista serves Vietnamese sandwiches and salads, pho and bubble tea. Junk Ditch, which opened in 2016, features gourmet farm-to-fork dishes like mussels, crispy pig ears and gnocchi around house-made brews.

You can see the full list of restaurants here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...