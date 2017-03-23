4 arrested, 5 locations searched in drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police arrested four people Wednesday morning after searching five locations connected to a drug distribution ring.

Detectives with the Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division served related search warrants to residences in the following locations:

2500 block of South Harrison Street

7100 block of Stellhorn Road

4100 block of Covington Road

Eclipse Tanning located at 2612 East State Boulevard

Self Storage located at 411 South Thomas Road

Several pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles or hashish, multiple firearms and $65,000 in cash were found during the searches, police said.

The following people were taken into custody and are facing the following charges:

Alexander McGrew Corrupt business influence Dealing in a schedule I, II, III controlled substance Dealing in marijuana Maintaining a common nuisance Resisting law enforcement



Dunia A. Anabtawi Maintaining a common nuisance



Benjamin Crance Corrupt business influence Dealing marijuana Possession of marijuana



Brenda Schau Carrying a handgun without a license Corrupt business influence Possession of paraphernalia



Police say a stun gun was used on McGrew who was resisting arrest. He was medically cleared by a physician before he was taken to the Allen County Lock Up, according to officials.

