4 arrested, 5 locations searched in drug raid

Alexander McGrew (top left), Benjamin Crance (top right), Brenda Schau (bottom left) and Dunia Anabtawi (bottom right).

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police arrested four people Wednesday morning after searching five locations connected to a drug distribution ring.

Detectives with the Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division served related search warrants to residences in the following locations:

  • 2500 block of South Harrison Street
  • 7100 block of Stellhorn Road
  • 4100 block of Covington Road
  • Eclipse Tanning located at 2612 East State Boulevard
  • Self Storage located at 411 South Thomas Road

Several pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles or hashish, multiple firearms and $65,000 in cash were found during the searches, police said.

The following people were taken into custody and are facing the following charges:

  • Alexander McGrew
    • Corrupt business influence
    • Dealing in a schedule I, II, III controlled substance
    • Dealing in marijuana
    • Maintaining a common nuisance
    • Resisting law enforcement
  • Dunia A. Anabtawi
    • Maintaining a common nuisance
  • Benjamin Crance
    • Corrupt business influence
    • Dealing marijuana
    • Possession of marijuana
  • Brenda Schau
    • Carrying a handgun without a license
    • Corrupt business influence
    • Possession of paraphernalia

Police say a stun gun was used on McGrew who was resisting arrest. He was medically cleared by a physician before he was taken to the Allen County Lock Up, according to officials.

