4 arrested, 5 locations searched in drug raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police arrested four people Wednesday morning after searching five locations connected to a drug distribution ring.
Detectives with the Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division served related search warrants to residences in the following locations:
- 2500 block of South Harrison Street
- 7100 block of Stellhorn Road
- 4100 block of Covington Road
- Eclipse Tanning located at 2612 East State Boulevard
- Self Storage located at 411 South Thomas Road
Several pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles or hashish, multiple firearms and $65,000 in cash were found during the searches, police said.
The following people were taken into custody and are facing the following charges:
- Alexander McGrew
- Corrupt business influence
- Dealing in a schedule I, II, III controlled substance
- Dealing in marijuana
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Resisting law enforcement
- Dunia A. Anabtawi
- Maintaining a common nuisance
- Benjamin Crance
- Corrupt business influence
- Dealing marijuana
- Possession of marijuana
- Brenda Schau
- Carrying a handgun without a license
- Corrupt business influence
- Possession of paraphernalia
Police say a stun gun was used on McGrew who was resisting arrest. He was medically cleared by a physician before he was taken to the Allen County Lock Up, according to officials.