5 children removed from home after mother arrested on multiple felony charges

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) – Five children were removed from a home in Richmond, Indiana after police arrested the mother for neglect and drug-related charges.

According to Indiana State Police, on Tuesday around 9 p.m., officers were sent to the 2200 block of Flatley Road after reports of a wanted suspected, 23-year-old Thomas Vanmeter. When officers arrived, Vanmeter was not at the home, but they did find methamphetamine, a controlled substance they think is Suboxone, a marijuana grow operation and a stolen firearm.

During the investigation, 30-year-old Heather Parks was arrested at the home and charged with the following:

Four counts of neglect of a dependent

Maintaining a common nuisance

Theft (possession of stolen firearm)

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of marijuana

Parks was transported to the Wayne County Jail.

ISP says five children from six months to 14 years old were removed from the Department of Child Services.

The investigation is ongoing and more felony charges and arrests are pending.

If you have any information on where Thomas Vanmeter is, you are asked to call the Pendleton State Police Post at 765-778-2121. Tip can be anonymous.

